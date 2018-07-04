WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning issued for Harris County

HOUSTON - The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

South central Harris County in southeastern Texas...

* Until noon CDT.

* At 1004 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

very heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is expected

to begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Northern Missouri City, Bellaire, West University Place, Galena

Park, Jacinto City, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village,

Piney Point Village, Midtown Houston, Downtown Houston, Greenway /

Upper Kirby Area, Second Ward, Greater Heights, Neartown /

Montrose, Greater Eastwood, Near Northside Houston, Greater Fifth

Ward, Memorial Park, Greater Third Ward and Fourth Ward.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.