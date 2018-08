HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Harris County until 4 p.m.

A strong line of thunderstorms are moving through the area.

Penny-sized hail is possible and lightning is expected.

Winds of up to 60 mph are also possible.

You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather

