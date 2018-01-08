Storms move through Houston area

HOUSTON - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving across the region this evening, some storms are on the strong side with some small hail and gusty winds.

A few storm clusters could become severe for a brief period of time but most of the storms will just bring heavy rain, lightning and some gusty winds.

Rainfall amounts are around half to an inch of rain but moving around 30 mph overall.

The last of the storm line should push down to the coast by 2am, then just cloudy and slightly cooler as we head into Monday morning with lows in the 50s.

Monday will start cloudy but finish mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.