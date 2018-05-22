Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for area counties

HOUSTON - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Austin, Waller and Washington counties until 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A few scattered showers out there, but just like Sunday, it will be feast or famine with some areas seeing brief heavy downpours and other areas seeing sprinkles at best.

The temperature will be hot and sticky with highs (if you don't see any rain) in the upper 80s, feeling like the mid 90s.

Forecast for remainder of week:

Low 90s, daily isolated rain chances.

Heading into the holiday weekend, we're watching a broad area of thunderstorms in the Eastern Caribbean that may bring some heavy rain across the eastern Gulf coast. As of this point, it is not a threat to southeast Texas.

