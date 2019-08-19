Scattered storms possible as more typical August heat expected

HOUSTON - Scattered storms are possible nearly every day this week as temperatures and humidity levels are expected to be seasonably warm.

At 60%, Monday looks to be the day with the best chance of rain this week. Otherwise, look for a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the mid-90s.

Tuesday through Thursday, the chance of rain chance will hold at 40%.

Isolated showers and storms are possible Friday through the weekend with slightly warmer temperatures.

