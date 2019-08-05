Scattered storms Monday to be followed by near 100-degree heat this week

HOUSTON - Monday will be the last chance for widespread scattered storms for a while before temperatures climb to near 100 degrees later this week.

High humidity combined with temperatures in the 90s on Monday afternoon will push the heat index to near 100 degrees. There’s also a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High pressure moves into the region beginning Tuesday, pushing the chances for rain down to only 20% and pushing temperatures into the mid-90s.

Wednesday’s chance for rain drops to 10%.

By Thursday, the rain chances drop to zero and temperatures begin their climb into the upper 90s.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday see temperatures at 98 degrees with lows only dropping to 80 degrees each night.

