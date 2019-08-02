Weather

Scattered storms expected this weekend in Houston

By Aaron Barker - Senior Digital Editor, Britta Merwin - Meteorologist

HOUSTON - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop up across the Houston area by Friday afternoon.

There’s a 30% chance of those showers and storms. Otherwise look for blazing hot weather, with temperatures in the mid-90s by the afternoon. The heat index will be near 100 degrees in most places.

Any storms that develop should taper off after sunset.

Weekend weather

Saturday’s forecast features a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms with temperatures in the lower 90s.

Sunday looks very similar with a 30% chance of scattered storms.

Hotter next week

Next week, a large area of high pressure takes over. This will drop our rain chances and bring temperatures soaring into the upper 90s.

