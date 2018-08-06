Scattered storms expected in Houston on Monday

HOUSTON - Another round of scattered storms is forecast Monday in Houston.

Meteorologist Britta Merwin said the coverage of the storms will be more widespread than over the weekend. The best chance of rain is after lunchtime and will last through the evening commute.

Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s on Monday.

Scattered storms are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well.

Temperatures will hang out in the lower and middle 90s for much of the week.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.