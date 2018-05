HOUSTON - Wednesday will be another muggy, wet day with another round of scattered storms expected.

Meteorologist Britta Merwin said storms should end by the evening, but not before dumping heavy rain on some areas.

Frequent lightning and gusty winds are also possible with the storms.

The stormy pattern will likely end by the weekend with much warmer temperatures expected next week.

