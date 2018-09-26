Scattered storms expected as front rolls through Houston

HOUSTON - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the order of the day as a cold front rolls through Houston on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Britta Merwin said the best chance of rain Wednesday morning will be along and south of Interstate 10, meaning it could be a wet commute for some drivers.

A cold front arrives in the region later Wednesday, which will increase the chance of storms by the afternoon. The evening commute could also be a bit dicey.

Rain chances decrease by Thursday with temperatures dipping slightly.



