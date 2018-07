HOUSTON - A near typical summer day ahead with highs near 95 degrees and slight chances for afternoon thunderstorms. Heat index will be near 105 degrees in some areas so caution is advised for any outdoor activities.

Fewer rain chances Sunday with higher temperatures as we head into the start of the week. Another round of Saharan dust will create hazy conditions from the end of this weekend until mid-week.

