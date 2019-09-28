Saturday Forecast: High temps with a chance for afternoon showers

Keep your umbrella handy Saturday. You'll notice today's weather is very similar to the weather we experienced Friday, except with less coverage of showers.

Rain is still in the forecast though with about a 20-30% chance for isolated showers and a few thunderstorms moving from south to north. Highest chances are this afternoon but not enough for you to cancel any outdoor plans.

Highs today, tomorrow and for the next week will be near 90 as cold fronts tease us by heading toward SE Texas but staying too far north to impact us...for now.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.