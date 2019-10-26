Saturday forecast: Cool, cloudy weather will give way to sunshine

HOUSTON - A cool start in the low 50s today will rise to the mid to upper 60s with sun emerging this afternoon. The strong wind of Friday is gone for the rest of the weekend which means tonight at the Astros watch party it will still be cool in the upper 50s and low 60s but without the wind.

Looking toward Sunday it looks like a near perfect Fall day with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. The next rain in the forecast is mid week just ahead of Halloween. The timing of the rain is in doubt with the next cold front. The American computer model showing the heaviest rain will arrive faster and be out of the region by Halloween afternoon while the European model has a slower analysis which has the rain directly impacting Halloween.

In both cases the high temperatures Thursday will not get out of the low 60s!

Right now I'm leaning toward the faster American model solution. With Trick or Treating on the line, we'll be modifying the forecast in the days leading up to Thursday.

