Saturday forecast: Another warm weekend ahead

Another warmer than normal day is ahead in what will be a fairly nice weekend!

Highs will be in the upper 80s with a slight sprinkle chance today. That percentage goes up to 20-30% for Sunday afternoon.

The big change is for Monday as a front pushes through and brings with it the chances for heavy rain, (60-60%) gusty conditions and cooler temperatures for the couple of days after it passes.Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s for several days with the lows dipping into the 50s starting Tuesday morning.Another front on Thursday will bring another batch of rain heading into a cool and dry next weekend!

