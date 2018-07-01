Saharan dust to peak in Houston Sunday, heat ahead

HOUSTON - Saharan dust should peak in the Houston area Sunday as we head once again toward a hazy mid to upper 90s for high temperatures.

The dust presence along with heat index (feels like) temperatures between 102-107 degrees means that it is a good idea to limit outdoor activities once again to morning and evening.

No rain in the forecast for Sunday or Monday but looking to see that change Tuesday afternoon into July 4th when 1-2" is probably during that time.

Right now, there is still a chance that the rain will have backed off in time for July 4th fireworks but I wouldn't hang my hat on that. Expect wet grounds for sure if the storms move west in time.

For today, remember to drink plenty of fluids and stay inside when possible.

Khambrel



