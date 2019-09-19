Roads impassable, hospital evacuated, homes flooded as Imelda remnants pound Winnie area

People in eastern counties into Beaumont are dealing with extreme flooding and heavy rain at remnants of Imelda continue to pelt the area.

WINNIE, Texas - People in Chambers County are dealing with extreme flooding and heavy rain as remnants of Imelda continue to pelt the area.

The area is under a flash flood watch until Thursday evening. It has already received multiple inches of rain with more on the way.

Chambers County Emergency Management officials said there are multiple areas near Winnie, Texas that are unsafe and people are being warned to stay away.

"As of this time, the following Winnie areas are closed and UNSAFE to attempt to travel:

All roads North & East of FM 1410 & FM 1941.

I-10 Frontage Rd at Hwy 124.

Hwy 65 between Anahuac & Winnie-Stowell is flooded & impassible.

These roads are UNSAFE...do not attempt to drive on these roads," officials said.

There are limited roads open for emergency responders and evacuees, but officials are telling people to avoid the area.

Authorities said Winnie is dealing with structure flooding. Several homes and businesses have begun taking on water.

Video showed one woman who had to be rescued from her home and Riceland Hospital has been evacuated to a nearby facility that is still dry, officials said.

A new producer at KBMT Channel 12 shared a tweet that said they were ending the wall-to-wall coverage because they were having to evacuate their building.

He shared photos showing water entering the office and surrounding desks and the studio.

Update: We are having to end our wall-to-wall coverage on Imelda and evacuate our building due to flooding. @12NewsNow pic.twitter.com/rQWoGTqGJU — Ben Parsons (@BenParsons7) September 19, 2019

The Texas Department of Transportation in Beaumont said I-10 is inaccessible from FQ 365 in Jefferson County to SH73 in Chambers County.

Chambers County and the Red Cross have opened a shelter at White's Park Community Center located at 225 White Park Road.

Evacuees with pets must have food for their pets, a kennel or carrier and pets have to be on a leash.

Officials are warning people to not drive around barricades.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.