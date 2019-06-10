Rare June cold front breaks Houston's heat wave

HOUSTON - A weather rarity for Houston in June arrives Monday, snapping a heat wave that baked the region during the weekend.

A cold front will slide through Southeast Texas during the day, bringing a modest break in the heat and humidity. Temperatures will hover in the low 90s Monday afternoon with partly cloudy skies for much of the day. There’s a very small chance of a shower or two as the front passes.

The lower humidity will stick around for a majority of the work week. Expect morning low temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Don’t get used to it, though. Houston’s typical summer stickiness will return by the weekend, along with a few scattered storms in the afternoon.

