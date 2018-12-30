Rainy forecast into New Year's Eve

HOUSTON - Shower activity is here off and on for the next 24 hours in the Houston Metro.

Temperatures remain cool in the mid-40s with expected highs only in the low 50s.

Highest rain chances will be tonight and overnight until all of it moves out of the region tomorrow late morning and by noon.

Temperatures will warm tomorrow to the low 60s and after the rain moves out, clouds will persist for New Year's Eve celebrations.

Not expecting heavy flooding rains. The forecast as of right now is for one half an inch to 1.5" total for the next day and a half.

Rain is back for Wednesday into Thursday morning along with much colder air which will see low to mid 30s by Thursday as sunshine is back in force through next weekend.

Be Safe and Enjoy!

Khambrel



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.