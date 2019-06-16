Rainy Father's Day ahead

HOUSTON - Expect more active weather on Father's Day Sunday compared to our Saturday. Scattered showers will move inland along the coast during the morning hours, then thunderstorms will be likely between noon and 6 p.m.

There is a slight risk area-wide that some of Sunday afternoon's storms will be strong to severe. Heavy downpours are always a threat when thunderstorms occur in southeast Texas, so be mindful on the roads this afternoon. Ponding and minor street flooding will make driving hazardous in some locations. Damaging wind and small to medium sized hail are also possible from today's storms. Tornadoes are unlikely.

Rain will taper off early this evening, but an additional round of thunderstorms will move through the area very late tonight, well past midnight.

Skies will trend drier by mid-week.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.