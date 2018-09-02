Rain Sunday while monitoring the tropics

HOUSTON - Sunday rain has already started along the coast with moderate to isolated heavy rain fall from the coastal areas of Chambers, Galveston and Brazoria counties.

Expect a 60 percent chance of rain chances for the region today and 1-to-2 inches area-wide with isolated higher amounts. Localized street flooding will be possible in some areas. Highest rain chances will be south of I-10 Sunday morning, a broader coverage for the afternoon.

As a result of higher chance for rain, the temperatures will also be lower and in the upper 80s.

Also keeping an eye on the tropics where a tropical wave currently north of Cuba now has a 60 percent chance of developing as it moves northwest into the Gulf of Mexico where all those in the northern Gulf will need to keep an eye on this system.

Khambrel



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.