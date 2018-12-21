Rain, storms causing major travel issues for the East Coast

HOUSTON - Flying the friendly skies today? They aren't very friendly along the East Coast.

Rain has caused delays in New York Friday morning, and air travel delays are likely up and down the East Coast all day.

Hitting the roads will be nice, not only with the lower gas prices but because of the stellar weather across the region. Sunshine will rule the forecast Friday and Saturday from El Paso to Brownsville all the way to Louisiana.

Heads up for next week, there is plenty of time to watch the forecast but Dec. 26 is a huge travel day, but as of Friday morning the KPRC Channel 2 Severe Weather Team is watching a cold front that could bring heavy storms.

This could create travel issues for the day after Christmas.



