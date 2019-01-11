Rain moves in ahead of incoming cold front

HOUSTON - After a stretch of beautiful sunny and cool days, rain is on the way.

However, the good news is the weekend will not be a washout and most of the rain will be happening while you are sleeping.

Scattered showers will move in Friday mainly after 10 p.m. Showers will continue overnight into Saturday morning, so don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder overnight.

Although isolated thunderstorms are possible when the cold front moves through overnight, storms will not be strong and only a half to 1 inch of rain is expected.

Sleep in Saturday morning. Showers will linger through 9 a.m. and then give way to clearing skies after lunch.

The majority of the weekend will be dry and cool.



