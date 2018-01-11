Rain, high winds roll into Houston area

HOUSTON - A band of heavy rain and thunderstorms continues to work its way through Metro Houston early Thursday afternoon.

While the threat for severe weather is low, these storms will produce heavy downpours, gusty wind and lightning.

Up to an inch of rain will be common throughout southeast Texas from Thursday’s storms. Ponding and minor street flooding is likely during and shortly after the band of rain moves through your area, but no severe flooding is expected.

Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour are also possible with these storms. Tornadoes are not likely.

Rain will move east of Houston after 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon. Behind the rain, windy and colder weather will take hold.

A wind advisory will go into effect after 3 p.m. Thursday. Northwest winds will pick up to 25 miles per hour. Coastal winds will be even stronger, with gusts closing in on 50 miles per hour.

As a result, a Gale Warning will go into effect for coastal waters beginning at 6 o’clock Thursday evening and continuing through Friday morning.

Colder, sunny weather will take hold through the weekend. Expect lows near freezing Friday morning, with below-freezing temperatures Saturday and Sunday morning in parts of the region.

Sunday morning will be the coldest, with a hard freeze possible north of Houston.

High temperatures from Friday through Sunday will be in the low 50s.

