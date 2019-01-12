Rain gone and clouds will clear out

HOUSTON - Pre-frontal rain passed through overnight with about a half inch of rain across the area. The line of rain has moved east and we’re done with rain for the next several days. It will take a few more hours for the clouds to clear out as well but it will happen by late morning and this afternoon.

Highs today will once again reach the mid-60s but the drier and cooler air will be moving in overnight so expect to wake up Sunday morning with temps in the low 40s in the city and upper 30s in the rural areas. Look for mid-40s and low 50s along the coast.

The cooler temperatures will be locked in for the next three days with highs in the mid-50s Monday through Tuesday ahead of the next rain and warmer temperatures toward the end of next week.

As of right now the weather conditions for Marathon Sunday and the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday look to be good. Marathon Sunday expect lows in the mid-30s and highs in the mid-50s. For MLK Day the lows should be in the low 40s with highs in the low 60s and no rain on either day.

Enjoy!

Khambrel



