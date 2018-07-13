Rain chances going down for weekend

HOUSTON - The chance of rain in the Houston area is decreasing for the weekend.

KPRC2 meteorologist Britta Merwin said that after a 30 percent chance of rain Friday, the chance of rain slips to about 20 percent on Saturday. Drier weather is expected Sunday.

Another Saharan dust plume is headed for southeast Texas by the end of the weekend.

As the dust increases, the temperatures will also be climbing. Temps will top out in the upper 90s by the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.