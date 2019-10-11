Rain, big temperature change forecast Friday in Houston

HOUSTON - Chances are the way it feels when you get to work Friday will be very different from the way it will feel when you go home.

A cold front is moving through Southeast Texas, bringing a chance of scattered thunderstorms and a drastic change in temperatures.

Most woke up Friday to temperatures near 80 degrees with a decent amount of humidity in the air, but temps are expected to rapidly fall into the 50s by Friday night after the front passes.

Look for breezy conditions, as well. A wind advisory has been issued for much of Southeast Texas from 10 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

The blast of fall will stick around through the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s expected.

Next week looks to be unsettled as several systems attempt to make their way through the region.

