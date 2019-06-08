Q&A: What you should know about heat advisories, staying cool and how hot this weekend will be

HOUSTON - It's going to be very hot Saturday. So hot, in fact, that a heat advisory has been issued for parts of southeast Texas.
Khambrel Marshall has the latest information:
Q: Where will we see near-record heat?
A: Galveston. Temperatures there reached 93 degrees Friday and we will see temps there again Saturday.
Q: Where is the heat advisory issued for?
A: Jackson and Matagorda counties.
Q: How long will the heat advisory last?
A: It is issued from 1-8 p.m. The heat index will reach 105 to 109 degrees.
Q: Where can I go to keep cool?
A: Reliant Energy has opened 11 Beat the Heat cooling centers around the city.
Here is a list:
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery
Houston, TX 77091
832-393-4145
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market Street
Houston, TX 77020
832-395-0895
Magnolia Multi-Service Center
7037 Capitol Street
Houston, TX 77011
832-395-3380
Northeast Multi-Service Center
9720 Spaulding
Houston, TX 77016
832-395-0470
Sunnyside Multi-Service Center
9314 Cullen Blvd.
Houston, TX 77051
832-395-0069
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
4014 Market Street
Houston, TX 77020
832-393-3800
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
3810 West Fuqua
Houston, TX 77045
832-393-4200
Kashmere Multi-Service Center
4802 Lockwood
Houston, TX 77026
832-393-5503
Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star
Houston, TX 77074
832-395-9900
Third Ward Multi-Service Center
3611 Ennis Street
Houston, TX 77004
832-393-4051
West End Multi-Service Center
170 Heights Blvd.
Houston, TX 77007
832-393-5950
Q: Which counties is the air quality alert issued for?
A: Brazoria, Galveston and Harris counties.
Q: What can I expect for Sunday?
A: Expect it to be even hotter. Temperatures are expected to reach 99 degrees.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.