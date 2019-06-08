Weather

Q&A: What you should know about heat advisories, staying cool and how hot this weekend will be

By Megan Kennedy - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - It's going to be very hot Saturday. So hot, in fact, that a heat advisory has been issued for parts of southeast Texas.

Khambrel Marshall has the latest information:

Q: Where will we see near-record heat?

A: Galveston. Temperatures there reached 93 degrees Friday and we will see temps there again Saturday.

Q: Where is the heat advisory issued for?

A: Jackson and Matagorda counties.

Q: How long will the heat advisory last?

A: It is issued from 1-8 p.m. The heat index will reach 105 to 109 degrees. 

Q: Where can I go to keep cool?

A: Reliant Energy has opened 11 Beat the Heat cooling centers around the city.

Here is a list:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center 
6719 W. Montgomery 
Houston, TX 77091 
832-393-4145

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center 
6402 Market Street 
Houston, TX 77020 
832-395-0895 

Magnolia Multi-Service Center 
7037 Capitol Street 
Houston, TX 77011 
832-395-3380

Northeast Multi-Service Center 
9720 Spaulding 
Houston, TX 77016 
832-395-0470

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center 
9314 Cullen Blvd.  
Houston, TX 77051 
832-395-0069 

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center 
4014 Market Street 
Houston, TX 77020 
832-393-3800

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center 
3810 West Fuqua 
Houston, TX 77045 
832-393-4200

Kashmere Multi-Service Center 
4802 Lockwood 
Houston, TX 77026 
832-393-5503

Southwest Multi-Service Center 
6400 High Star 
Houston, TX 77074 
832-395-9900

Third Ward Multi-Service Center 
3611 Ennis Street 
Houston, TX 77004 
832-393-4051

West End Multi-Service Center 
170 Heights Blvd.  
Houston, TX 77007 
832-393-5950 

Q: Which counties is the air quality alert issued for?

A: Brazoria, Galveston and Harris counties.

Q: What can I expect for Sunday?

A: Expect it to be even hotter. Temperatures are expected to reach 99 degrees. 

