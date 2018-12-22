Pleasant and breezy Saturday

HOUSTON - Temperatures are already in the mid to upper 60s this Saturday afternoon and heading toward a very warm Dec. 22 high in the mid-70s.

Expect breezy conditions along with that rather nice temperature.

Sunday we'll see a front move through in the very early hours with a slight shower chance offshore and highs topping out in the upper 60s.

Monday Christmas Eve we'll see a few more clouds and a sprinkle or two with Christmas day bringing a 20-30% rain chance that will increase into the afternoon and evening.

Much higher rain chances on Wednesday as many of you are going to return gifts to stores. Broader and highest chances will likely be afternoon into the overnight and through Thursday morning with heavy rain expected during that time.

More to come on that as we get closer. For now. ENJOY THIS DELIGHTFUL DECEMBER WEATHER!

Khambrel

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.