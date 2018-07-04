Periods of heavy rain expected for Independence Day

HOUSTON - The start of Independence Day will be a soggy one in Houston.

KPRC2 meteorologist Britta Merwin said the heaviest rain early Wednesday morning will be mainly east of the Interstate 45 corridor but will spread across more of the area by mid-morning.

Off-and-on thunderstorms will increase in coverage by lunchtime and should begin to wind down by 6 p.m. That means most fireworks shows should be in good shape.

Generally, most locations will receive between 1 and 2 inches of rain. Some spots could see as much as 4 inches.

