FORECAST: Perfect Fall Friday and an even better weekend

Get ready for a chilly start to our morning! Clear, crisp and cold with widespread low to mid 30s from Houston northward to Huntsville, upper 30s into the 40s south along the coast.

The winds have relaxed as well so there isn't much of a windchill, however, we could see a few areas dip briefly below freezing in some of the outlying counties around sunrise. Later today, sunny and warmer, highs will climb back into the upper 50s and low 60s as high pressure is moving into Texas for the weekend.

Once that high pressure arrives, we're in store for a nearly perfect fall weekend! Chilly, clear mornings in the 40s and sunny, warm afternoons in the 60s. Great weather for the Lone Star Rally in Galveston as temperatures will also sit in the mid 60s and sunny skies!

You can find an hour-by-hour forecast and radar information on the KPRC Weather page.

Have a great Friday and an even better weekend!

