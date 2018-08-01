Patchy fog starts August in Houston

HOUSTON - Watch out for pockets of fog Wednesday morning in Houston.

Meteorologist Britta Merwin said that fog will give way to sunshine and lower humidity for much of the day. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s for most places, and a north wind will help keep humidity levels in check.

Sunshine sticks around for the remainder of the work week, and chances of rain return to the forecast by the weekend. The forecast for both Saturday and Sunday calls for a 40 percent chance of scattered storms.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.