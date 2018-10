HOUSTON - Scattered showers and storms are likely Monday across the Houston area.

Meteorologist Britta Merwin said the chance of rain is at 40 percent to start the week, with those chances dipping through midweek.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s during the day and middle 70s at night throughout the week.

Look for mostly cloudy skies during the week, as well.

