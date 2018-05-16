Northeast braces for possible flood after powerful storms kill two people

(CNN) - Severe storms that ravaged parts of the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic -- and claimed at least two lives -- have passed, but the risk of flooding continues Wednesday.

Several thousands of customers were left without power on Tuesday as nickel to golf ball-sized hail and a possible tornado were reported from southern Massachusetts through Pennsylvania and into parts of Virginia.

The storms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes appear to be over for now. But more rain is expected to fall in the comings days into already saturated soils and cause more flooding.

"The flood concern going forward looks to be from Virginia up into Southern New Jersey where rainfall amounts could be 4-8 inches over the coming days with localized amounts exceeding 10 inches," CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

On Wednesday, much of the east coast from North Georgia up through Pennsylvania and New Jersey will see rain in the next three days, Guy said.

A deadly storm

Winds along parts of Northeast reached up to 150 miles per hour knocking down power poles and many trees, CNN forecasters said.

An 11-year-old girl died in Newburgh, New York, when a large tree fell on the vehicle she was in, police said.

In Danbury, Connecticut, a man was also killed when a tree fell on his vehicle, Mayor Mark Boughton told CNN.

Flooding in Maryland

More than 60 water rescues were reported in Frederick County, Maryland after over 6 inches of rain fell on Tuesday, county officials said.

Rainfall from the storm flooded roads, stranding motorists and train commuters.

A total of 85 people were rescued from a stranded commuter double deck train early Wednesday morning.

The tracks of the Maryland Rail Commuter (MARC) train appeared to have gone down after a drainage culvert collapsed, county emergency management spokeswoman Vivian Laxton said.

The passengers were all on the upper car and no one was in distress, Laxton said.

There were multiple reports of high water throughout Maryland, especially in Frederick and Montgomery counties, the Maryland State Highway Administration said.

National Guard deployed in New York

In New York, the line of storms pushed through Tuesday afternoon causing havoc right at rush hour. Most winds were 60-70 miles per hour while a few reached over 70, CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said.

A National Weather Service team will be traveling to Sullivan, New York, on Wednesday, where a possible tornado was reported.

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo declared a state of emergency in four counties and deployed 125 members of the New York National Guard to assist communities with recovery efforts.

"New York has once again withstood the fury of Mother Nature and now is the time for the state and our local partners to get communities throughout the Mid-Hudson region up and running again," the governor said in a statement.

Copyright 2018 by CNN NewSource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.