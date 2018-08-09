NOAA lowers number of storms predicted during 2018 hurricane season

HOUSTON - Government forecasters have lowered the number of storms predicted for the remainder of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

NOAA issued an adjustment to its forecast Thursday, saying there is now a 60 percent chance of a below-normal hurricane season.

In the most recent forecast, federal meteorologists predicted nine to 13 named storms, four to seven hurricanes and up to two major hurricanes. Those numbers are down from the 10-16 named storms, five to nine hurricanes and one to four major hurricanes predicted in May’s forecast.

So far, there have been four named storms this season, including two hurricanes.

Forecasters urged caution, however, as the peak of hurricane season runs from August to October.

“There are still more storms to come -- the hurricane season is far from being over,” said Gerry Bell, Ph.D., lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “We urge continued preparedness and vigilance.”

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

