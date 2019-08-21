Muggy weather with scattered showers expected for Houston area

HOUSTON - The typical August heat and humidity will continue Wednesday with only a slight chance of rain by the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s by the afternoon. There’s a 30% chance of scattered showers, mainly between noon and 6 p.m.

Chances of rain increase as the weekend approaches. A slug of tropical moisture arrives Friday, pushing rain chances closer to 50% by Saturday. Up to 3 inches of rain is possible east of Houston and along the coast, while the Houston metro could see a little more than an inch of rain.

Cold front coming?

So, you’re saying there’s a chance? Right now, models pull a cold front through the area by next weekend. It would lower the humidity a bit, but that would be a pleasant change for the end of August. It’s a long way out and things can change drastically over the next 10 days.

Tropics

Tropical Storm Chantal has formed in the northern Atlantic Ocean. It’s not expected to have any impact on land. Get more information about the storm here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.