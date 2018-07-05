More showers expected Thursday

HOUSTON - Temperatures warm into the low 90s Thursday with more showers expected to pop up around 10:30 a.m. Thunderstorms are expected into the hottest part of the day, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Though water is receding, a river flood warning remains in effect for the West Fork San Jacinto after heavy rainfall Wednesday.

Residents in the North Shore subdivision in Humble will see water levels drop sooner than expected along the San Jacinto River.

Rainfall is not expected to be as severe as Wednesday, but some storms could drop heavy isolated downpours.

The pattern stays wet overall in the afternoon for the rest of the week and into the weekend as little storms will move through the Gulf coast states.

