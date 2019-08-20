More scattered storms expected Tuesday

HOUSTON - Another day of scattered storms is expected Tuesday in Houston.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s with a 40% chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, muggy conditions will prevail.

Rain chances decrease slightly for Wednesday and Thursday.

Tropical moisture is expected to arrive Friday, increasing the chances for rain through the weekend.

Rain is needed, as several counties in Southeast Texas are reporting abnormally dry conditions for the first time this year.

