More clouds than sun Wednesday as rain chances increase

HOUSTON - Increasing clouds Wednesday are signaling a shift to wetter weather in Houston.

Aside from the mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will be pleasant – climbing to the mid-70s by Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday looks to be fairly damp with thunderstorms likely and temperatures near 80 degrees.

Digital Knight Productions/Click2Pins Clouds blanket Houston as the sun rises on April 3, 2019.

After a break from the rain Friday, the weekend is shaping up to be wet with the best chance of rain coming Saturday. Temperatures will remain warm, though.

Skies will begin to clear by Monday.

