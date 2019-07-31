More afternoon storms expected Wednesday

HOUSTON - More thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon as the mugginess and heat continue.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s and with humidity levels being very high the heat index will be in the triple digits. Make sure to stay hydrated.

There is a 40% chance of scattered storms this afternoon, mainly between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Drivers may have a rough evening commute with some slick roads.

Storm chances drop by Thursday, but the blistering heat remains. Look for temperatures in the upper 90s through the weekend.

