Major Monday weather changes set stage for winter preview in Houston

HOUSTON - Wild temperature swings will highlight a topsy-turvy day in Houston on Monday.

Temperatures near 80 degrees will tumble into the 40s as a cold front comes through. Add wind, rain and an eventual light freeze to the mix, and you've got a taste of winter coming our way!

A potent cold front will pass through Houston mid-to late afternoon Monday. Ahead of the front, our weather will be warm and dry. Temperatures will approach 80 degrees with the help of a south breeze.

By the evening rush hour, though, temperatures will be tumbling, and showers with a few embedded thunderstorms will sweep through the area. The mercury will drop 20 to 30 degrees within a couple of hours as the cold front passes.

A brisk north wind and lingering rain showers behind the front will make Monday evening feel very raw – quite a departure from the start of the day.

Temperatures will cool off steadily overnight Monday, too. We will wake up Tuesday to temperatures in the mid-30s in Houston. Some areas well north of Houston might even dip a degree or two below freezing. Sunshine will break out by midmorning, but don't expect temperatures to warm up in response. We will struggle to make the mid-40s by afternoon!

Wednesday morning will bring the coldest weather of the season. We are expecting a light freeze throughout southeast Texas, with the exception of the immediate coast. Temperatures will range from the upper 20s north of Houston to between 30 and 32 degrees in the metro area and to the south.

The cold air won't pose a danger to your pipes, but you may want to cover your delicate plants and provide warm shelter to any pets that normally stay outside.

Temperatures will moderate through the second half of the week, but we will remain colder than normal for at least the next 10 days.

