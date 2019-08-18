Limit outdoor activity as "feels like" temperatures soar this Sunday

KPRC

HOUSTON - No heat advisory so far today but starting once again with warm temperatures and upper 70s and low 80s.

Showers are off the coast this morning and some are moving inland in the coastal counties but not holding together.

This afternoon will see a similar pattern to what we have seen the past several days with scattered storms firing up through the heat of the day and dying down as the sun goes down.

Highs will be in the mid 90 with "feels like" temps between 104 to 107 degrees.

Make sure to hydrate and limit outdoor activity.



