Lightning strike causes house fire; deputies transported for smoke inhalation

HOUSTON - Two deputies are recovering after a house fire in northwest Harris County.
According to authorities, they responded to a fire on Kiowa Rover Lane and Falling River Drive around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was caused by a lightning strike.
Some deputies entered the building before firefighters arrived to check if there was anyone inside the burning home, authorities said.
Those deputies were transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation, but they are alert and talking, authorities said.
No other injuries were reported, authorities said.
