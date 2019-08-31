Lightning strike blamed for fire near Louetta that reignited hours later

LOUETTA, Texas - Hours after firefighters extinguished a blaze at a home near Louetta that had been struck by lightning, the fire reignited, prompting a second response from emergency crews.

The first fire was reported about 9:55 p.m. Friday at a home on Cutten Road near Sundew Drive.

According to Klein Fire Department officials, it took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. Investigators said they determined the blaze was started by a lightning strike a couple of hours early.

About 2:20 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to the home for a second time after being told the house was on fire again. The second fire was under control within about 15 minutes. Investigators said they believe the second fire was a rekindling of the first one.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.