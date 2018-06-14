Lake Houston being lowered ahead of possible heavy rain this weekend

A spillway at Lake Houston is open on March 27, 2018, ahead of a storm system expected to bring heavy rain to the Houston region.

HOUSTON - The level of Lake Houston is being temporarily lowered ahead of heavy rain expected in the Houston region this weekend.

A weather system moving into the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to sling large amounts of moisture into southeast Texas. The result will be several inches of rain over a nearly three-day period.

Houston officials said the gates at Lake Houston were opened Thursday to lower the pool level from 42.5 feet to 41 feet in order to make room for potential runoff from the expected weekend deluge.

Residents who live near Lake Houston are asked to secure their watercraft during the period of lower water levels.

Officials said they are also coordinating their efforts with regulators at Lake Conroe.



