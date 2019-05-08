KPRC2 answers your urgent weather questions

HOUSTON - With the threat of severe weather across the Houston area for the rest of the week, KPRC2 asked our followers what questions they had about the weather.

KPRC2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley answered the following questions:

Q: Jorge L Salazar DelaCruz: Going to spend the night in Conroe for work, is there a tornado warning and how possible is that it can get bad?

A: There is currently a severe thunderstorm warning until 8 p.m. but Conroe is not in it. Huntsville is. So that would be close enough to be concerned about the potential for severe weather this afternoon and evening in Conroe. The threat will be gone by late evening.



Q: Angela Gratz: Are they planning to relieve the dam at Lake Conroe? This is what ends up flooding us in the Spring/Woodlands area. What are the flood predictions for Spring Creek?

A: The west and east forks of the San Jacinto River are in flood stage, however Spring Creek is well below bankfull. I have not heard or read anything about releases from Lake Conroe.



Q: Monica Hancock: We recently moved to Holiday Lakes and are concerned about the Brazos flooding and Oyster Creek. Can you tell us at what level we need to consider evacuation? Our special needs daughter recently had major spinal fusion surgery and it will be slow moving her.

A: Right now the Brazos River in our area is in minor flood stage. I would consider evacuating if it gets to major. You can follow the hydrology at this site: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=HGX



Q: Silos Ramiro: Why do people like to drive in flood water?

A: They see others get through successfully and think they can make it. The same way those zebras go across the rivers in Africa where all those crocodiles are waiting.

Q: woahdudeitsheeren: Is the city of Sugar Land doing anything to combat the flooding? Our neighborhood has been flooded more than it was during Harvey and water isn't receding at all! Worried because we are expecting more rainfall later.

A: According to Sugar Land mayor Joe Zimmerman, "we opened the emergency operations center last night around 6:30 p.m. and we had a little over 9-10 inches in about four hours so we've had another heavy rainfall event. We have a little bit different situation than Hurricane Harvey. The only way to get that water out is to actually pump it out. Pumping it out takes a little bit longer than if we had gravity flow so the reason we have water in the streets, we still have water in the streets, is because it takes a number of hours, in some cases 24 hours, to get that water out and into the ditches and into the river."

Have more questions? Then comment below and we will work to get them answered.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.