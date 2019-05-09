Kingwood bracing for second round of heavy rain

KINGWOOD, Texas - The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for the Houston area until 7 p.m. Saturday.

The watch includes parts of Kingwood that received 10 inches of rain Tuesday.

Elm Grove

Elm Grove was ground zero for Tuesday's flooding, and with more rain in the forecast for the next three days, area residents watched the forecast, hoping flooding won't strike twice.

"Water was over my waist," said John Reidy, who lives in the Elm Grove neighborhood.

A pile of Reidy's belongings was packed into garbage bags and piled in front of his home. It's what flood waters turned to rubbish, as a construction company worked to strip walls of waterlogged sheet rock.

"I think what we had was 8 to 10 (inches), something like that," Reidy said. "I just don't think the odds of that happening (again) are that good."

Forecast

A cold front is expected to stall over southeast Texas Thursday night, according to forecasts. Bands of heavy rain are expected to develop and move through the region between 6 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday. Short-range, high-resolution forecast models predict that isolated 10-inch rainfall totals are possible, with 1 to 4 inches of rainfall being common, according to the KPRC2 weather team.

Preparations

First responders stationed high-water rescue equipment throughout the Kingwood area as a precaution.

The Atascocita Fire Department reported having a high water rescue truck ready, among other equipment.

Atascocita Fire Department - Equipped and ready for potentially heavy rains and damaging storms. Don't let your guard down, monitor your local weather and news sources!#atascocita, #highwatervehicle, #houstonflood pic.twitter.com/Xru8p3O98S — Atascocita Fire (@atascocitafire) May 8, 2019

Officials told KPRC2 various agencies work together during weather emergencies in the event equipment or people are needed for rescues.

Harris County Precinct 4 has a fleet that includes two five-ton trucks, a Hummer and two rescue boats that were recently purchased.

"We have our high-water rescue equipment, if you will, and we've kinda put it through the precinct," Constable Mark Herman said.

Precinct 4 spans 522 square miles west to east, including parts of Kingwood.

Officials stressed the importance of staying off roadways once the weather deteriorates.

They also encouraged residents to do their part: Clean storm drains and park cars off the street, if possible.

Want more ongoing weather news like this? Like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our newsletter for breaking news alerts, daily weather and news of the day.

Share your weather images with us here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.