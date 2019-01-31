Keep your umbrella handy: Showers in Houston as warmup begins

HOUSTON - You’ll want to keep your umbrella close by Thursday as off-and-on showers are expected in Houston.

Outside of the showers, look for mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s.

The warmup and rain chances continue on Friday, with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain.

Look for the clouds to hang around for much of the weekend, with the best rain chances happening Saturday. Temperatures will be mild, climbing into the mid-70s by Sunday.

The next cold front arrives next Thursday, with temperatures dropping almost 30 degrees by next weekend.

