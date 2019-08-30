Isolated showers possible during otherwise hot Labor Day weekend

HOUSTON - Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Houston area during the Labor Day weekend.

There's a 20% chance of showers on Friday, with mostly sunny skies expected for the rest of the area. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s by the afternoon. Similar weather is expected Saturday.

Sunday features hotter and drier weather, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 90s.

On Labor Day, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-90s again. Isolated showers or storms return to the forecast Monday.

Tropics

Hurricane Dorian is a Category 2 hurricane and is forecast to strengthen to a Category 4 storm as it heads toward Florida. Landfall is expected sometime late Monday or early Tuesday.

