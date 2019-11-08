If you thought this morning was cold, just wait for tomorrow!

KPRC

HOUSTON - The big chill is here.

Temperatures dropped 20 degrees overnight and we're sitting in the low 50s, overcast with some light rain moving across the area for most of the morning.

We'll slowly see clouds break up by late Friday afternoon but temperatures won't move much, staying in the mid-50s, so make sure you have the jacket ready if you're heading out. It will be the same story for Friday night kickoffs: low 50s and clearing skies.

Saturday will start off chilly but mostly clear with tempratures in the low 40s and upper 30s. There will be lots of sunshine by the afternoon, though, and a nice warm-up back into the mid-60s. Sunday's weather will be similar, albeit a little more cloud cover, but warm and pleasant in the low 70s.

Next week, we'll get our first real taste of winter with a Monday cold front that will bring thunderstorms through Tuesday, then turning much colder with highs in the 40s and midweek morning lows around freezing areawide.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.