A Tropical Cyclone Is Expected To Form Near The Northwestern Bahamas

Discussion At 500 p.m. EDT (2100 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 23.7 north, longitude 74.8 west. The system is expected to move toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this motion is forecast to continue during the next 2 days. On this track, the system is anticipated to move across the northwestern Bahamas on Friday, and along or over the east coast of central Florida on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. The disturbance is forecast to become tropical depression or a tropical storm during the next day or so. Environmental conditions are favorable for a tropical depression or tropical storm to form within the next day or two. * formation chance through 48 hours, high, 70 percent * formation chance through 5 days, high, 80 percent The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Watches and Warnings Changes with this advisory: The government of the Bahamas has issued a tropical storm warning for the following islands in the northwestern Bahamas the abacos, berry islands, bimini, eleuthera, grand bahama island, and new providence. Summary of watches and warnings in effect: A tropical storm warning is in effect for, * northwestern Bahamas excluding andros island A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. Interests along the east coast of Florida should monitor the progress of this system. For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

